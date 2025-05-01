A white handbag, an identity document, a vehicle service book and keys.
These are some of the items police officers found inside the wrecked white VW Polo that three Free State constables were travelling in to Limpopo when they went missing last week.
The car was retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion just after 2pm on Thursday, more than two hours after it was located.
This is just a few days after rescuers found the bodies of constables Cebekhulu Linda, 24, Boipelo Senoge, 24, and Keamogetswe Buys, 30, in the river.
A heavy-duty tow truck lifted the vehicle out of the river.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi are at the scene.
Handbag and other items found in constables' car after it is pulled out of Hennops River
