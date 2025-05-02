Minister wants ruined Post Office buildings transformed into skills centres
Malatsi describes state of vandalised Gelvandale facility as an embarrassment, backs proposals to put it to positive use
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi wants abandoned properties owned by the SA Post Office to be turned into skills development centres, especially those in communities plagued by crime and drug abuse.
Malatsi visited the Gelvandale Post Office building on Thursday. It lies in ruins after being stripped by vandals, despite being metres away from a police station and a church...
