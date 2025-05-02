Student overcomes health challenges to graduate at NMU
Nelson Mandela University bachelor of education graduate Zintle Ntlentle was expecting a final year of growth, hands-on experience and the joy of seeing her dreams inch closer to reality.
Instead, she found herself in a battle with — not just lesson plans and assignments — but her own body...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.