WATCH LIVE | Judgment in the Joshlin Smith disappearance trial

By TimesLIVE - 02 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC

Judgment is expected to be delivered on Friday in the trial of Kelly Smith and two others in the high court in Saldanha Bay concerning the disappearance of six-year-old Joshlin Smith.

