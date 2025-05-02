Worldwide running event makes its debut in Nelson Mandela Bay
Catcher Car adds exciting dimension as thousands race for a good cause
Regardless of whether you are in Tokyo, New York or Gqeberha, excitement is building as hundreds of thousands of runners prepare to put their best foot forward in aid of spinal cord research through the Wings for Life World Run 2025 on Sunday.
More than 260,000 participants from around the planet will start the race simultaneously, with hundreds of Nelson Mandela Bay runners setting off along the esplanade for the inaugural instalment of the Gqeberha edition...
