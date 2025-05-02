East London woman stabbed to death in France
Guest house owner and wine fundi Karen Carter, 65, murdered in vicious attack outside her home
Well-known East Londoner Karen Carter, 65, was brutally murdered outside her home in southwestern France on Tuesday.
Her husband, environmental scientist Alan Carter, who is based in East London, said Karen was coming back from a wine-tasting when she was stabbed five times and left to die near her vehicle in the village of Trémolat, east of Bordeaux, in the Dordogne area...
