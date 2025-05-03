The shack where Kelly Smith, her three children and boyfriend Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis lived in the Middelpos informal settlement was burnt down on Friday in Saldanha Bay.
“Saldanha Bay fire services responded to the fire and put out the remaining flames. The shack is destroyed. No injuries,” mayor Andre Truter told TimesLIVE.
"The fire is out and the team has returned to the fire station."
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Malcolm Pojie said Saldanha police station had registered a case of arson for further investigation.
"An adult female had been taken in for questioning," said Pojie.
The torching happened hours after the high court found Smith, Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn guilty of kidnapping and human trafficking in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith.
Joshlin disappeared on February 19 2024, while in the care of Appollis. The trial previously heard from a witness that the shack was built by Appollis.
TimesLIVE
Kelly Smith's home torched after guilty verdict over disappearance of Joshlin
Image: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais
