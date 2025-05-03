Knysna resident fed up with illegal dumpsite vows to clean the area
Not even chronic back pain could stop a Knysna resident from getting down and dirty to keep the seaside town clean.
Since the start of the this year, Themba Mase, 36, has taken it upon himself to clear illegal dumpsites and particularly to ensure the safety of children playing in the area. ..
