Entrepreneurship centre launched at university encourages employment opportunities
The goal of building a self sufficient society came one step closer for young Gqeberha entrepreneurs with the recent launch of the Centre for Entrepreneurship Rapid Incubator at Nelson Mandela University.
Minister of small business development Stella Tembisa Ndabeni was on hand to officially launch the centre last week that drew attendees from government, business and academic circles...
