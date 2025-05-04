WATCH | The Herald marks 180 years with glitzy concert for a cause

News

By Herald Reporter - 04 May 2025
Management of Arena Holdings, which owns The Herald, with Siya Kolisi and members of the Kolisi Foundation
Image: Leon Hugo

In honour of World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, the SABC featured SA's oldest running newspaper, The Herald, and reflected on its 180th anniversary coming up on May 7.

The Herald hosted a celebration event on Friday, which was a night of fine dining and dancing. Artists Dumza Maswana, Ami Faku, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse and J Something performed at the event, held at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.

Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi was the guest of honour, and a portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go to the Kolisi Foundation to augment the work they are doing at six schools in Zwide.

World Press Freedom Day | The Herald Newspaper celebrates 180 years of existence
