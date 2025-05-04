In honour of World Press Freedom Day on Saturday, the SABC featured SA's oldest running newspaper, The Herald, and reflected on its 180th anniversary coming up on May 7.
The Herald hosted a celebration event on Friday, which was a night of fine dining and dancing. Artists Dumza Maswana, Ami Faku, Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse and J Something performed at the event, held at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre.
Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi was the guest of honour, and a portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go to the Kolisi Foundation to augment the work they are doing at six schools in Zwide.
WATCH | The Herald marks 180 years with glitzy concert for a cause
Image: Leon Hugo
