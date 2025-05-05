Celebrating 180 years of serving the community

The Herald Citizen of the Year adjudicator and Kolisi Foundation acting chief executive Andrew Muir said the newspaper’s award programme had been running for nearly 33 years and played a pivotal role in honouring citizens from the province.
He thanked everyone who made pledges on behalf of the Kolisi Foundation.
“The media is often referred to as the fourth estate, particularly in its role as a watchdog, holding power accountable and informing the public.
“At 180, I think we can all agree The Herald has lived up.”
On stage, Kolisi enjoyed a conversation with his rugby mentor, Eric Songwiqi, and the first black Springbok team manager, Zola Yeye.
The audience was in stitches as Kolisi shared personal, little-known stories about the challenges he faced adapting to a new life after receiving a scholarship to Grey Junior at the age of 12.
“One of the things that I love about growing up in the location is that we learnt to adapt, to have fun, because you can have fun without having money.
“I could not afford toys, I drove a brick as my car.
“We played soccer by wrapping plastic bags, as many as you could, together. We would play cricket, and when a window broke, we would all run.
“Tata Eric took me to my first tournament that changed my life.
“I wore boxers because I could not afford shorts.
“He said if you played badly, they would at least remember you for the boxers,” he said.
“At Emsengeni Primary School, I was in the top three.
“But at Grey, I struggled. A lot of people think that if you give a child a bursary, you give them an opportunity.
“Remember, you are taking me out of my culture and comfort zone, there is nothing to help you, it is just you and you alone.
“Some children do not make it through that.
“At breaktime, I would run away from all the white guys, because they wanted to talk and I could not talk back.
“It was painful, I felt stupid, I was failing, I was getting pushed through, and during Afrikaans I was taken to learn English like a child learning it for the first time.”
Celebrating 180 years of serving the community
The Herald milestone marked with star-studded event at Boardwalk
Image: SUPPLIED
On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, The Herald marked its 180th anniversary with a night to remember — an evening spent among legends.
The black-tie celebration, held on Friday at the Boardwalk International Convention Centre in Gqeberha, brought together supporters and raised more than R700,000 for the Kolisi Foundation.
The star-studded event featured a line-up of popular South African entertainers who lit up the stage and added to the evening’s glamour.
Arena Holdings chief executive Pule Molebeledi, Arena Holdings news and media managing director Nwabisa Makunga, Rhodes University vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela and others attended the glittering event.
Singer and radio host Unathi Nkayi hosted the event.
It featured performances by artists such as Ami Faku, J’Something, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and Dumza Maswana.
The Herald editor Rochelle de Kock said the newspaper was co-founded by John Paterson.
Six years later, he founded what would grow into one of Africa’s largest financial institutions — Standard Bank — in Govan Mbeki Avenue.
She said one reason the publication could celebrate the milestone in a competitive industry was the newspaper’s ability to adapt while serving its community.
“I am sure Paterson, who co-founded the newspaper in 1845 at 19 years old, would never have expected this news brand to be going strong nearly 200 years later.
“Our reporting has earned us numerous accolades throughout the years.
“It has also sparked investigations by law enforcement authorities, which led to convictions. Some cases are still before the courts today.
“But we are not only out to get the bad guys, we shape the discourse in our region.
“We uplift and provide a platform for people to have their say.
“We are always there to celebrate the achievements of the Eastern Cape’s own, as much as tonight is about celebrating journalism, it is also about paying homage to the legends who hail from our province, such as Siya Kolisi.
“It is important for us to adapt to what our audiences want,” De Kock said.
The Herald Citizen of the Year adjudicator and Kolisi Foundation acting chief executive Andrew Muir said the newspaper’s award programme had been running for nearly 33 years and played a pivotal role in honouring citizens from the province.
He thanked everyone who made pledges on behalf of the Kolisi Foundation.
“The media is often referred to as the fourth estate, particularly in its role as a watchdog, holding power accountable and informing the public.
“At 180, I think we can all agree The Herald has lived up.”
On stage, Kolisi enjoyed a conversation with his rugby mentor, Eric Songwiqi, and the first black Springbok team manager, Zola Yeye.
The audience was in stitches as Kolisi shared personal, little-known stories about the challenges he faced adapting to a new life after receiving a scholarship to Grey Junior at the age of 12.
“One of the things that I love about growing up in the location is that we learnt to adapt, to have fun, because you can have fun without having money.
“I could not afford toys, I drove a brick as my car.
“We played soccer by wrapping plastic bags, as many as you could, together. We would play cricket, and when a window broke, we would all run.
“Tata Eric took me to my first tournament that changed my life.
“I wore boxers because I could not afford shorts.
“He said if you played badly, they would at least remember you for the boxers,” he said.
“At Emsengeni Primary School, I was in the top three.
“But at Grey, I struggled. A lot of people think that if you give a child a bursary, you give them an opportunity.
“Remember, you are taking me out of my culture and comfort zone, there is nothing to help you, it is just you and you alone.
“Some children do not make it through that.
“At breaktime, I would run away from all the white guys, because they wanted to talk and I could not talk back.
“It was painful, I felt stupid, I was failing, I was getting pushed through, and during Afrikaans I was taken to learn English like a child learning it for the first time.”
Recalling when she first arrived at The Herald as a budding journalist, Makunga said she had just left university and needed a break.
“I was given that break in 2004.
“I will always appreciate The Herald for that.
“The editor said they could not pay me, so I volunteered. I came with the attitude that I am coming to learn, and every story was a lesson.
“Within about a month, the editor at the time looked me in the eye and said I had what it takes to sit on this chair.
“When I became the editor 15 years later, it felt like a prophecy being fulfilled, but it was because of the building blocks of the colleagues that were there,” Makunga said.
Eastern Cape Arena Holdings regional general manager Ryan Megaw thanked all those who made the event a success.
“Your support as readers, advertisers and community members fuels our mission.
“Tonight is an opportunity for us to give back to our community through the Kolisi foundation.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
Politics