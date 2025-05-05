News

Dora Nginza under scrutiny over mom’s devastating loss

Family blames ‘neglect and ill-treatment’ for birth of stillborn baby boy at hospital

By Andisa Bonani - 05 May 2025

A grieving mother from Bethelsdorp is demanding answers after enduring hours of trauma at Dora Nginza Hospital, only to give birth to a stillborn baby boy.

What should have been a moment of joy turned into unimaginable heartbreak...

