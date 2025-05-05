News

Fifteen die in horrific crash near Adelaide

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo and Brandon Nel - 05 May 2025

A devastating head-on collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R63 between Adelaide and KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) claimed 15 lives on Saturday — one of the highest death tolls in a single accident in recent years.

Five others were seriously injured in the accident that happened at about midnight...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...
World Press Freedom Day | The Herald Newspaper celebrates 180 years of existence

Most Read