Fifteen die in horrific crash near Adelaide
A devastating head-on collision between a taxi and a bakkie on the R63 between Adelaide and KwaMaqoma (formerly Fort Beaufort) claimed 15 lives on Saturday — one of the highest death tolls in a single accident in recent years.
Five others were seriously injured in the accident that happened at about midnight...
