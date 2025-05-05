Nelson Mandela Bay’s new NSRI rescue boat blessed in special ceremony
In a historic moment for Nelson Mandela Bay, the offshore rescue vessel Bay Guardian was officially blessed and named on Saturday in a ceremony honouring those whose loved ones’ names appear on the boat under the lettering RESCUE 6.
The ceremony took place at the PE Deep Sea Angling Club, next to the National Sea Rescue Institute’s (NSRI) Gqeberha Sea Rescue Station, and was attended by more than 100 people...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.