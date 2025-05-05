Staff at the Uitenhage Provincial Hospital downed tools on Monday, staging a picket over staff shortages, a lack of resources, laundry issues and ongoing union squabbles.
The protest, held at the Channer Street hospital, drew a string of healthcare workers demanding immediate intervention from the Eastern Cape health department.
At least two nurses said on Monday night that unsafe working conditions and chronic understaffing were putting patients’ lives at risk.
Health spokesperson Siyanda Manana said the strike was illegal.
“We sincerely apologise for the temporary disruption in some areas of the hospital today,” he said.
“There is no excuse for unprotected action as we are all here to serve our patients first.
“Many of our staff come from the surrounding communities and so it is counterintuitive, not to mention unlawful, to interrupt an essential service.”
He said the department had platforms through which to raise issues of mutual concern.
“The chief executive [of the hospital] has addressed the workers whose concerns are related to their staff shortages,” Manana said.
“The head office will be reviewing the incident report and will support the facility to ensure continuity of care, even as we peruse the concerns of the workers.”
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the picket was peaceful.
“Police haven’t been called to intervene as yet.”
The Herald
Protest at Kariega hospital over working conditions and understaffing
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
