Security officer helps deliver baby
Guard rushes to scene after woman unexpectedly goes into labour in Sherwood
Exhilarating but nerve-racking — that is how CityWide security officer Andre Janse van Vuuren described helping deliver a baby after a Sherwood domestic worker unexpectedly went into labour at home on Sunday.
Janse van Vuuren said he was nervous when he was called to help Phaphisanani Madanda, who had no idea she was pregnant...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.