Staff and residents step in to help ailing library service
Many facilities in dire state due to poor maintenance by municipality and vandalism
Faced with dwindling resources, Nelson Mandela Bay librarians have begun raising funds to support the basic upkeep of libraries.
With lawns left untrimmed for months, no budget allocated for cracked windows and leaking roofs, some facilities have been plunged into darkness for years due to vandalism...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.