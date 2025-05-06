A pianist, a priest and a maths whizz walk onto the graduation stage

More than 8,000 students will cross the graduation stage at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) from Tuesday.
A cohort of 8,116 students will take to the stage to receive their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across 14 ceremonies which will run until May 16.
The oldest graduate at the autumn graduation is an 83-year-old priest, Father Pheko Matthews Thinane, who earned his PhD from the school of religion and social transformation.
A semi-retired Catholic priest from Gauteng who remains active in the church, Thinane embarked on his doctoral journey after completing his memoirs. His thesis presented a comparative study of healing practices and experiences found in the Gospel of Mark and the testimony of Meshack Hadebe from the Nazareth Baptist Church, offering a valuable contribution to the growing body of literature in African Theology.
The youngest PhD student is 27-year-old Shavani Naicker. She completed her doctorate in applied mathematics with her thesis on the Dynamics of Spherically Symmetric Spacetimes in Lovelock Gravity. She studied at the college of agriculture, engineering and science.
Acclaimed jazz pianist and UKZN lecturer Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane will also graduate after completing his doctoral research on the local jazz identity.
Known for his award-winning contributions to local music, Mashiloane’s research raises awareness about the richness of SA’s distinctive musical traditions, which reflect the country’s diverse cultures.
UKZN said Mashiloane’s recitals were more than explorative performances.
“They became musical awakenings where musicians internalised and practised jazz as a language spoken through their own accents, languages, and meanings.”
University spokesperson Normah Zondo said 5,161 students will receive undergraduate degrees while 2,955 will be awarded postgraduate qualifications. These include 247 PhD graduates and 629 Master’s graduates.
“UKZN is proud to note women make up 65.91% of the total number of graduates this year, an increase of 4% from last year. The university also celebrates an elite group of about 500 top achievers who will graduate cum laude and summa cum laude, with women again leading the way, comprising 65.47% of the distinguished group.
“In addition, UKZN will honour the achievements of 103 graduands with disabilities.”
TimesLIVE
A pianist, a priest and a maths whizz walk onto the graduation stage
Image: 123RF/leolintang
TimesLIVE
