Anguish after Collegiate pupil, mother gunned down

Family and school in mourning after double murder at Walmer township home

By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2025

Pupils and staff at a prominent Gqeberha school are in shock after a promising matric pupil and aspiring netball player was murdered along with her mother in their family home.

On Monday, his eyes brimming with tears, a father stood outside the morgue, ready to identify the bullet-riddled bodies of his wife and teenage daughter...

