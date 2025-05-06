A year after a multistorey building came crashing down in George, killing 34 people, families, volunteers, and community members will gather on Tuesday to honour the lives lost and the pain that lingers.
What began as a rescue effort has grown into a call for justice, as organisers of the memorial — many of whom were first responders — say the past year has brought little help from authorities.
With fresh revelations of building irregularities and safety lapses, the service will serve as remembrance and a renewed demand for accountability.
The building under construction collapsed on May 6 2024.
Sixty-two construction workers were buried beneath 6,000 tonnes of rubble.
The memorial service will take place at the main municipal hall in York Street at 1pm to honour the victims and provide some solace to their families and friends.
The event, hosted by Love George, the George Rotary Club and volunteers who assisted at the time of the incident, is also aimed at drawing the attention of provincial and national government departments.
A volunteer and one of the event organisers, who asked not to be named, said while public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson would be in attendance, the government had shown little urgency in assisting the affected families during the past year.
Earlier in April the final report on the probe into the collapse revealed a myriad of alleged irregularities when it came to the plans, approvals and construction of the multistorey building.
At the time, human settlements minister Thembisile Simelane said the report by the National Home Builders Registration Council had revealed many failures relating to the project, including inspection lapses, material quality issues and safety violations.
The Herald
Anniversary of George building collapse to be marked
Image: WERNER HILLS
A year after a multistorey building came crashing down in George, killing 34 people, families, volunteers, and community members will gather on Tuesday to honour the lives lost and the pain that lingers.
What began as a rescue effort has grown into a call for justice, as organisers of the memorial — many of whom were first responders — say the past year has brought little help from authorities.
With fresh revelations of building irregularities and safety lapses, the service will serve as remembrance and a renewed demand for accountability.
The building under construction collapsed on May 6 2024.
Sixty-two construction workers were buried beneath 6,000 tonnes of rubble.
The memorial service will take place at the main municipal hall in York Street at 1pm to honour the victims and provide some solace to their families and friends.
The event, hosted by Love George, the George Rotary Club and volunteers who assisted at the time of the incident, is also aimed at drawing the attention of provincial and national government departments.
A volunteer and one of the event organisers, who asked not to be named, said while public works and infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson would be in attendance, the government had shown little urgency in assisting the affected families during the past year.
Earlier in April the final report on the probe into the collapse revealed a myriad of alleged irregularities when it came to the plans, approvals and construction of the multistorey building.
At the time, human settlements minister Thembisile Simelane said the report by the National Home Builders Registration Council had revealed many failures relating to the project, including inspection lapses, material quality issues and safety violations.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News