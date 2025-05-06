The bullet-riddled body of a young man was found in Walmer township on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the grim discovery had been made at about 1.45pm between the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport runway and Airport Valley.
“Walmer police were alerted to a murder at Walmer Township.
“On arrival, the body of an unknown male, estimated to be in his mid-20s, was found in a field between the airport runway and Airport Valley.”
Janse van Rensburg said the man had several gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.”
The Herald
Body of man with gunshot wounds found in Walmer Township
Image: MIHAJLO MARICIC
The bullet-riddled body of a young man was found in Walmer township on Monday.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the grim discovery had been made at about 1.45pm between the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport runway and Airport Valley.
“Walmer police were alerted to a murder at Walmer Township.
“On arrival, the body of an unknown male, estimated to be in his mid-20s, was found in a field between the airport runway and Airport Valley.”
Janse van Rensburg said the man had several gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.
“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News