Body of man with gunshot wounds found in Walmer Township

By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2025
The body of a young man was found in an open field in Walmer Township on Monday afternoon. He had several gunshot wounds to his head and upper body
The bullet-riddled body of a young man was found in Walmer township on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the grim discovery had been made at about 1.45pm between the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport runway and Airport Valley.

“Walmer police were alerted to a murder at Walmer Township.

“On arrival, the body of an unknown male, estimated to be in his mid-20s, was found in a field between the airport runway and Airport Valley.”

Janse van Rensburg said the man had several gunshot wounds to his head and upper body.

“A murder case was opened and is being investigated by Walmer police.”

