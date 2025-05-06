Derelict Korsten municipal property set to be demolished
A Nelson Mandela Bay municipal property in Korsten is on track to be demolished after being overrun by vagrants who gutted the property.
At its peak, the two-storey building at 79 Pearl Road housed workshops and service facilities on the ground floor, while the upper level served as a social club...
