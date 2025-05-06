News

First evidence against couple accused of toddler’s murder to be heard

By Riaan Marais - 06 May 2025

A Gqeberha couple, accused of murder after the death of a 19-month-old child, will return to the city’s high court on Tuesday when the prosecution is expected to call its first witness.

Robin, 35, and Kristen Clarke, 29, briefly took to the dock on Monday, where the state indicated that the trial would start the next day...

