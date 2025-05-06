George woman celebrates ‘small victory’ as Thailand sentence slashed
Charge against Ashley Oosthuizen downgraded from international drug smuggling to possession
Almost five years after her arrest in Thailand, a young George woman has finally been given something to celebrate — and hope that she may finally see the outside of a jail cell — after her sentence was slashed by 20 years.
This, after the charge against Ashley Oosthuizen was downgraded from international drug smuggling to possession...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.