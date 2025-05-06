News

George woman celebrates ‘small victory’ as Thailand sentence slashed

Charge against Ashley Oosthuizen downgraded from international drug smuggling to possession

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 06 May 2025

Almost five years after her arrest in Thailand, a young George woman has finally been given something to celebrate — and hope that she may finally see the outside of a jail cell — after her sentence was slashed by 20 years.

This, after the charge against Ashley Oosthuizen was downgraded from international drug smuggling to possession...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Celebrities hit the Met Gala carpet in Black dandy style | REUTERS
Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi feeling the pressure after Soweto Derby ...

Most Read