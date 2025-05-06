Gqeberha couple triumph in city’s inaugural Wings for Life World Run
A world of hope was given to those suffering with spinal cord injuries as runners from across the globe competed in the annual Wings for Life World Run 2025 at the weekend, with a Gqeberha couple claiming top spots in the city’s inaugural instalment of the event.
Keegan Cooke, 28, of Framesby, and Caley Taylor, 27, of Central, joined hundreds of other participants in the metro on Sunday — and thousands worldwide — to make a contribution to spinal cord research through the charity run...
