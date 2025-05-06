Five armed men stormed a church in Booysen Park and robbed about 50 congregants of their cellphones and other valuables.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the frightening incident occurred at about 6.30pm on Monday.
“Chatty police are investigating the incident at the church in Gallant Street, Greenfields, Booysen Park,” he said.
“At about 6.30pm, five armed and masked men stormed the church and robbed the congregants of their cellphones and other valuables.
“The robbers then fled in the minister’s white Toyota RAV4, which was later found abandoned in Chatty.”
Beetge said the vehicle had been taken in for forensic analysis.
Anyone with information which could lead to the arrest of the culprits is urged to contact Constable Enrique Louw on 071-570-0628, or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.
Callers may remain anonymous.
The Herald
Masked men storm Booysen Park church service, rob congregants
Image: FILE
