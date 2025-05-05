The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and National Press Club (NPC) have welcomed the arrests of four suspects in connection with the disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
The four were arrested on Sunday after being taken in for questioning, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Monday.
On Friday, the two organisations wrote to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola requesting his urgent intervention.
The acting chairperson of the NPC, Antoinette Slabbert, said the latest developments did not come as a surprise to it, because the briefing it received from the police on Sunday indicated that a lot of work had been done and that a breakthrough was imminent.
“We appreciate the deployment of additional resources to ensure that the matter is resolved as soon as possible,” Slabbert said.
Chairperson of the AMFC Elijah Mhlanga said the news of the arrests was appreciated.
“We express our gratitude to the national commissioner and the investigating team for working 24 hours around the clock to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of Ndlovu and Mdhluli.”
Mhlanga said while the two organisations appreciated the arrests, the main goal was to find the couple.
Ndlovu, the founder of Capital FM Live, a community radio station in Mamelodi, was last seen leaving his workplace, while Mdhluli was last seen in KwaMhlanga on February 18.
TimesLIVE
Media organisations welcome breakthrough in case of missing journalist and partner
The African Media and Communicators Forum and National Press Club say while it appreciates the arrests, the main objective is to find the couple
Image: SUPPLIED
The African Media and Communicators Forum (AMCF) and National Press Club (NPC) have welcomed the arrests of four suspects in connection with the disappearance of journalist Sibusiso Aserie Ndlovu and his partner Zodwa Mdhluli.
The four were arrested on Sunday after being taken in for questioning, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said on Monday.
On Friday, the two organisations wrote to national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola requesting his urgent intervention.
The acting chairperson of the NPC, Antoinette Slabbert, said the latest developments did not come as a surprise to it, because the briefing it received from the police on Sunday indicated that a lot of work had been done and that a breakthrough was imminent.
“We appreciate the deployment of additional resources to ensure that the matter is resolved as soon as possible,” Slabbert said.
Chairperson of the AMFC Elijah Mhlanga said the news of the arrests was appreciated.
“We express our gratitude to the national commissioner and the investigating team for working 24 hours around the clock to unravel the mystery of the disappearance of Ndlovu and Mdhluli.”
Mhlanga said while the two organisations appreciated the arrests, the main goal was to find the couple.
Ndlovu, the founder of Capital FM Live, a community radio station in Mamelodi, was last seen leaving his workplace, while Mdhluli was last seen in KwaMhlanga on February 18.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News