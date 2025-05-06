NPO gives hope after refurbishing centre for special needs children
Infrastructure repairs, a food garden, jungle gym and colourful new art murals brought smiles to the faces of some of Gqeberha’s most vulnerable residents as they welcomed the opening of the refurbished Ithemba Special Daycare Centre.
The centre was recently revamped by the Gift of the Givers, in partnership with Brelko, who held an official handover at the Windvogel-based facility on Monday afternoon. ..
