Rust and corrosion again blamed for power outage

Summerstrand and Walmer residents in the dark after transmission tower failure

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 06 May 2025

Rust and corrosion on a transmission tower are again behind the widespread power outage in Nelson Mandela Bay, which left residents and businesses in Summerstrand, Walmer and surrounding areas scrambling.

A side-arm on one of the lattice poles on a pylon snapped due to corrosion...

