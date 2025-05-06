Rust and corrosion again blamed for power outage
Summerstrand and Walmer residents in the dark after transmission tower failure
Rust and corrosion on a transmission tower are again behind the widespread power outage in Nelson Mandela Bay, which left residents and businesses in Summerstrand, Walmer and surrounding areas scrambling.
A side-arm on one of the lattice poles on a pylon snapped due to corrosion...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.