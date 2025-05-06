WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
By TimesLIVE - 06 May 2025
Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a bid to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli
Courtesy of SABC
The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a bid to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News