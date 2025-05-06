News

WATCH LIVE | Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli

By TimesLIVE - 06 May 2025

Courtesy of SABC

The National Prosecuting Authority is presenting evidence in the Pietermaritzburg high court in a bid to have the initial findings on the death of iconic anti-apartheid figure and former ANC president Chief Albert Luthuli overturned.

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 06 May 2025
Celebrities hit the Met Gala carpet in Black dandy style | REUTERS

