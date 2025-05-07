Children go hungry after delay in funding from school feeding programme
Thousands of children in Nelson Mandela Bay are going hungry as school kitchen cupboards stand empty.
The delay in funding for the school nutrition programme has left pupils without what is often their only meal of the day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.