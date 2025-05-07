A Gqeberha policewoman was arrested on Wednesday morning on charges of fraud and money laundering.
It is understood the charges relate to an insurance policy fraud scheme.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the 48-year-old was taken into custody at Kabega Park police station at 9am.
"The arrest was effected today," she said.
"The member faces charges of fraud and money laundering linked to a case registered at Mount Road police station.
"The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details can be disclosed at this stage."
She said the policewoman will appear at the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
"SAPS reaffirms its commitment to accountability and the rule of law, ensuring that all members implicated in criminal activities face due process."
This is a developing story.
The Herald
Gqeberha policewoman arrested for fraud and money laundering
Image: Werner Hills
