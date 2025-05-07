News

Grief marks anniversary of George tragedy that claimed 34 lives

By SIPHOKAZI MNYOBE - 07 May 2025

One of SA’s deadliest construction disasters was commemorated on Tuesday, with a memorial service marking the first anniversary of the Victoria Street building collapse in George.

The building collapse resulted in the death of 34 people. The building under construction collapsed on May 6 2024...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Inquest into the death of Chief Albert Luthuli - 06 May 2025
Celebrities hit the Met Gala carpet in Black dandy style | REUTERS

Most Read