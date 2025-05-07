Grief marks anniversary of George tragedy that claimed 34 lives
One of SA’s deadliest construction disasters was commemorated on Tuesday, with a memorial service marking the first anniversary of the Victoria Street building collapse in George.
The building collapse resulted in the death of 34 people. The building under construction collapsed on May 6 2024...
