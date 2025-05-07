The formal bail applications of three men accused of murdering a mother and her teenage daughter at their Walmer township home will be heard on Tuesday next week.
The Herald
Gunmen allegedly behind Walmer double murder to apply for bail
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The formal bail applications of three men accused of murdering a mother and her teenage daughter at their Walmer township home will be heard on Tuesday next week.
Sibulele Mzilikazi, 28, Nceba Maji, 46, and Siyabonga Ntswahlana, 35, appeared briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday in connection with the double murder.
During their first court appearance on Monday, they were formally charged with the murders of Lusanda Coboza, 40, and her 19-year-old daughter, Collegiate High School matric pupil Hailie-Jade.
They were shot dead on Thursday night in their home in Sakhasonke Village.
Police said their bodies were discovered with multiple gunshot wounds at about 8.30pm.
The accused also face charges of conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.
Police recovered a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and a box of 9mm ammunition at the scene, police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said at the time, adding that the motive was still under investigation.
