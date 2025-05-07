Jacobs said the university was aware of various allegations regarding the position Saunders played during the match.
Investigation under way into death of NWU student from rugby injury
Vilano Saunders sustained a neck injury on Saturday and died on Monday
Journalist
Image: Supplied
North-West University (NWU) says an investigation has been launched into the death of 20-year-old student and rugby player Vilano Saunders.
“The Falcons Rugby Union, which governs the local rugby league, has initiated its own investigation to examine the specifics of the incident and assess whether any safety protocols or guidelines were breached during the game,” said spokesperson Louis Jacobs.
This comes after Saunders died on Monday, after sustaining a serious neck injury during a rugby match on Saturday afternoon.
Saunders was injured early in the match and immediately rushed to Midvaal Hospital, where doctors confirmed the seriousness of his condition. He was later transferred to Sebokeng Hospital for further treatment. Despite being placed in traction, he died on Monday while awaiting spinal surgery.
At the time of his death, Saunders had no feeling or movement below his neck and was classified as a quadriplegic. Doctors had not yet determined whether he would regain any sensation or mobility.
Before his death Saunders’ girlfriend Caitlin Venter started a Back-a-Buddy campaign to cover his medical expenses and rehabilitation. The campaign, which aimed to raise R2m, garnered significant support from 79 unique donors, raising more than R65,000 to assist with his care.
Jacobs said the university was aware of various allegations regarding the position Saunders played during the match.
“It is always tragic and heartbreaking to lose a member of our student community. We are aware of the allegations regarding the position he played in, but NWU does not have any knowledge of Vilano being forced to play in the front row for any reason.”
He said that according to available information, Vilano had the necessary training and experience to play in that position.
The investigation will seek to clarify whether proper precautions were taken before, during and after the match to ensure player safety.
Tributes have poured in from family, friends and teammates who knew Saunders as a dedicated and passionate player.
Venter shared a deeply emotional message on social media sharing her love and fondness for him: “My love, my life, my everything. No words can describe how I feel. I love you so incredibly much. I know you are happy where you are now, and I am so glad God is with you.”
Vilano's mother Lizelle Saunders also posted a heartfelt message, thanking those who had shown support.
A memorial service held at the NWU Vanderbijlpark campus on Wednesday was attended by family, friends and fellow students.
TimesLIVE
