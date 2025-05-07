News

Residents team up to protect technicians fixing street lights in crime-hit Bethelsdorp

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 May 2025

Grappling with dark streets and rampant crime, Bethelsdorp residents have formed security groups to start escorting Nelson Mandela Bay municipal technicians who are trying to fix street lights.

Fearful municipal officials, social workers and paramedics are often attacked while doing their jobs. ..

