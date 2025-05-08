News

Canal repairs will pose water supply challenges

Low pressure, possible outages during construction on final phase of Sundays River system

By Andisa Bonani - 08 May 2025

Construction on the final phase of the Sundays River canal will begin on Friday, resulting in low water pressure in some areas of Nelson Mandela Bay and possible outages in others.

The municipality has appealed to residents and businesses to use water sparingly for the final shutdown of the canal...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Constable Boipelo Senoge
Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave | REUTERS

Most Read