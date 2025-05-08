Canal repairs will pose water supply challenges
Low pressure, possible outages during construction on final phase of Sundays River system
Construction on the final phase of the Sundays River canal will begin on Friday, resulting in low water pressure in some areas of Nelson Mandela Bay and possible outages in others.
The municipality has appealed to residents and businesses to use water sparingly for the final shutdown of the canal...
