Dumza Maswana takes traditional music back to its roots
Tour by ‘Umngqungqo’ artist swaps conventional venues for village performances around a fire
While music has constantly evolved, renowned Eastern Cape artist Dumza Maswana is ensuring the Umngqungqo genre never loses its roots by ditching the conventional venues for the villages where it all started.
The Eziko The Village Tour kicked off in Walmer, Gqeberha, with an intimate crowd of about 30 people gathering around a fire to experience Maswana perform and attempt to reconnect the genre to its origins. ..
