News

Grey High opens state-of-the-art music centre

08 May 2025

The state-of-the-art Bergman Auditorium  at Grey High School was officially opened on Wednesday. 

 The vision was to transform the  Murray Gymnasium on the east wing into the concert auditorium complete with modern facilities...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Funeral Service of Constable Boipelo Senoge
Black smoke signals inconclusive first vote from conclave | REUTERS

Most Read