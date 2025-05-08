Kariega hospital workers vow to strike again if demands not met
Workers at Uitenhage Provincial Hospital have vowed to strike again if the Eastern Cape health department fails to address their demands regarding ongoing staff shortages.
Officials and union leaders will meet for the second time on Thursday following a two-day strike that disrupted services on Monday and Tuesday...
