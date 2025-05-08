Life-changing funding for three Eastern Cape youths
Students receive full scholarships for 2025 year of tertiary education from Cookhouse Wind Farm
A trio of Eastern Cape youths received a leg-up for their tertiary education after each were recently awarded full scholarships for the 2025 academic year.
The life-changing funding comes courtesy of the Cookhouse Wind Farm Scholarship Programme, which has been supporting local youth since its launch in 2015. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.