Man murdered in Central during violent brawl

By Brandon Nel - 08 May 2025

A night of fun turned fatal for a 21-year-old Gqeberha man who was brutally stomped on and then shot in the head during a violent brawl in Central.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the victim, Mkhululi Songaga, and two friends were involved in an altercation with another group of six people at about 3.50am on Wednesday in Parliament Street, Central...

