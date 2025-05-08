Police put best feet forward in team-building sports event
Nelson Mandela Bay’s men and women in blue proved they are fighting fit and had a field day with a massive team-building exercise on Wednesday.
The two-day event, which took place at the Kemsley Park Sports Grounds opposite the Mount Road police station, saw dozens of male officers participating in several soccer matches while the women competed in a few netball face-offs...
