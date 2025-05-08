News

Task team swoops on fraud-accused Nelson Mandela Bay cop

Arrest of woman at Kabega Park police station linked to life insurance claims

By Riaan Marais and Brandon Nel - 08 May 2025

Gqeberha police swooped on one of their own on Wednesday when a member from the Kabega Park police station was arrested for possible links to a string of fraudulent life insurance policies.

It is alleged the policewoman took out life insurance policies on a man who was killed shortly thereafter and cashed in close to R180,000 from his death despite having no family relation to him...

