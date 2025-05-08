Task team swoops on fraud-accused Nelson Mandela Bay cop
Arrest of woman at Kabega Park police station linked to life insurance claims
Gqeberha police swooped on one of their own on Wednesday when a member from the Kabega Park police station was arrested for possible links to a string of fraudulent life insurance policies.
It is alleged the policewoman took out life insurance policies on a man who was killed shortly thereafter and cashed in close to R180,000 from his death despite having no family relation to him...
