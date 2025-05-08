Troon fails to have R130,000 defamation ruling overturned
Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Lawrence Troon’s attempt to overturn a R130,000 default ruling against him after he made defamatory remarks has failed.
Troon applied in December to rescind the April 2024 ruling that ordered him to pay EFF councillor Khanya Ngqisha for making defamatory remarks during a TV interview and on social media...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.