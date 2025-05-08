Witness tells court how Krisley’s tiny body was covered in bruises
Krisley Faith Dirker was just 19 months old when her grandmother’s friend saw her tiny body covered with dark bruises from head to toe.
On Wednesday, state witness Karen Uren testified in the Gqeberha high court that when she touched Krisley’s foot, the little girl flinched and whispered one word, “Ouch.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.