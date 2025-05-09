Chance for abused women to establish their independence through skills training

In an effort to assist survivors of domestic violence, Eastern Cape social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta has launched an empowerment programme aimed at helping women to regain their independence and to rebuild their lives.
The Socio-Economic Empowerment Programme geared towards survivors of GBV offers skills training in areas such as sewing, catering, computer literacy and entrepreneurship.
On Thursday, Fanta handed out certificates to a group of women who were the first cohort to participate in the recently launched project.
The certificate ceremony was held at the Protea Place of Safety in Gqeberha, with the MEC saying the initiative is designed to provide comprehensive support to survivors, enabling them to reclaim their lives and contribute positively to their communities.
“The first pillar of our programme focuses on skills development and training,” she said.
“We recognise that many survivors may lack access to education or vocational training, which can limit their employment opportunities.
“Through partnerships with local training institutions, non-government organisations and businesses we will offer a range of skills development programmes tailored to meet the needs and interests of survivors.
“By providing survivors with practical skills, we empower them to pursue meaningful employment or start their own businesses, fostering a sense of independence and self-worth.
“Financial literacy is a crucial aspect of socioeconomic empowerment. Many survivors may not have had the opportunity to learn about budgeting, saving and managing finances effectively.
“Our programme will include workshops and training sessions focused on financial literacy, helping survivors to understand how to manage their resources, plan for the future and make informed financial decisions.”
The MEC said support would also be provided for those who wished to start their own businesses.
“By providing access to capital and resources we can help survivors become economically independent and break the cycle of dependence,” Fanta said.
“While socioeconomic empowerment is essential, we must also recognise the importance of emotional and psychological support for survivors of GBV.
“Healing from trauma is a complex process that requires a holistic approach.
“Our programme will integrate counselling services and mental health support to help survivors address the emotional scars left by their experiences.”
Statistics show that one in three women in SA has experienced some form of GBV in her lifetime.
