Do away with house arrest: beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina's mom

Anabela Rungo returned to the dock at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday regarding her request for her house arrest to be stopped.
Rungo, 46, mother of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania Chidimma Adetshina faces charges related to the Immigration Act and the Identification Act. She was arrested on February 15 in Summer Greens, Cape Town, where she lived despite her ID being revoked.
Rungo, wearing designer sneakers, jeans and sporting a designer handbag, was making her first court appearance since her release on bail on February 27.
The court had ordered that while out on bail Rungo had to comply with strict conditions:
- She remained under house arrest and could leave home only to attend court or consult a legal representative.
- She was barred from attempting to send any person to any embassy or consulate, including but not limited to the Mozambican and Nigerian embassies.
- She was not to apply for any travel documents while the matter was pending but was allowed to visit the home affairs offices if required.
During her bail application the court previously heard testimony from immigration officer Adrian Jackson who said she illegally applied for an ID document under the name Sara Moyo.
Rungo applied for residency in South Africa in 2016 but was rejected for not meeting the financial requirements. She appealed, presenting a bank statement which home affairs said was fraudulent. They rejected the appeal.
State prosecutor Ricardo Swarts said the investigation could be completed only in August as the state awaited a statement from the original ID owner and bank statements.
Rungo’s legal representative, advocate Giles Barclay, said he had represented her, her grandson and Chidimma since the end of 2024.
Barclay made a submission and brought an application to “do away with the house arrest in its entirety and ask for other conditions to be imposed”.
Swarts said the state was prepared to relax the conditions, but felt it necessary to impose the house arrest. Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz asked why the accused should be restricted to her house if she had not absconded and was still in the country.
The state said it had consulted the department of home affairs and wanted a compromise.
“We propose certain hours [she may leave the house]. We agree that as it stands it might be a bit too [stringent] and she maybe be allowed out to do certain basic activities, but ... in a certain amount of hours,” said Swarts.
“We also propose relaxed pre-co-ordinated visits [to Milnerton police station] three times a week, not every day if the house arrest condition remains in fact a relaxed version thereof ... she remains a concern to the state in terms of being a flight risk.”
The court heard Rungo had been flagged at all airport exits and ports.
The state asked for a postponement to give a proper response to Barclay’s application.
The matter was postponed to May 14.
TimesLIVE
Do away with house arrest: beauty queen Chidimma Adetshina's mom
State 'prepared to relax some of the conditions'
Image: Supplied
Anabela Rungo returned to the dock at the Cape Town magistrate's court on Thursday regarding her request for her house arrest to be stopped.
Rungo, 46, mother of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania Chidimma Adetshina faces charges related to the Immigration Act and the Identification Act. She was arrested on February 15 in Summer Greens, Cape Town, where she lived despite her ID being revoked.
Rungo, wearing designer sneakers, jeans and sporting a designer handbag, was making her first court appearance since her release on bail on February 27.
The court had ordered that while out on bail Rungo had to comply with strict conditions:
During her bail application the court previously heard testimony from immigration officer Adrian Jackson who said she illegally applied for an ID document under the name Sara Moyo.
Rungo applied for residency in South Africa in 2016 but was rejected for not meeting the financial requirements. She appealed, presenting a bank statement which home affairs said was fraudulent. They rejected the appeal.
State prosecutor Ricardo Swarts said the investigation could be completed only in August as the state awaited a statement from the original ID owner and bank statements.
Rungo’s legal representative, advocate Giles Barclay, said he had represented her, her grandson and Chidimma since the end of 2024.
Barclay made a submission and brought an application to “do away with the house arrest in its entirety and ask for other conditions to be imposed”.
Swarts said the state was prepared to relax the conditions, but felt it necessary to impose the house arrest. Magistrate Sadiqah Guendouz asked why the accused should be restricted to her house if she had not absconded and was still in the country.
The state said it had consulted the department of home affairs and wanted a compromise.
“We propose certain hours [she may leave the house]. We agree that as it stands it might be a bit too [stringent] and she maybe be allowed out to do certain basic activities, but ... in a certain amount of hours,” said Swarts.
“We also propose relaxed pre-co-ordinated visits [to Milnerton police station] three times a week, not every day if the house arrest condition remains in fact a relaxed version thereof ... she remains a concern to the state in terms of being a flight risk.”
The court heard Rungo had been flagged at all airport exits and ports.
The state asked for a postponement to give a proper response to Barclay’s application.
The matter was postponed to May 14.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News