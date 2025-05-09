Fraud accused Gqeberha cop released on R500 bail
Charges against sergeant relate to string of allegedly fraudulent life insurance and funeral policies she took out with a total value of R1m
A Kabega Park policewoman made her first appearance in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, a day after the police’s Money for Murder task team arrested her in connection with 16 charges of fraud.
The state did not oppose bail for Sergeant Nomvuyiseko Somekete, 48, and she was released on R500 bail before her case was postponed for further investigation...
