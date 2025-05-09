Gqeberha entrepreneur kidnapped in North End

A Gqeberha entrepreneur was kidnapped in front of his North End business on Friday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the 44-year-old man was kidnapped by five suspects at about 10am in Darling Street.
“When the shop owner stopped his white BMW in front of his business in Darling Street, North End, a blue VW Polo arrived and stopped behind him.
“He was then taken out of his vehicle by force and taken into the VW Polo.
“Both vehicles then left the scene, they took his vehicle as well.”
A kidnapping case was opened and is being investigated by SAPS Mount Road.
The incident was captured on a CCTV security camera.
In the two-minute video, the business owner can be seen parking his 5 series BMW between a stationary truck and his business premises.
Moments later the Polo emerges from around the corner and boxes the BMW in before at least two armed suspects approach from the front, pointing their firearms at the driver.
One of the suspects then tries to smash the driver’s side window with the his gun before two more armed suspects alight from the Polo and force the man out of his vehicle.
While the victim tries to resist, he is dragged, his shirt is ripped off and is thrown onto the back seat of the Polo.
Workers can also be seen trying to approach the suspects but quickly retreat when a suspect points a gun at them.
The suspects then drive off with the two vehicles.
The Herald
Image: SUPPLIED
The Herald
